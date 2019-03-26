EXCLUSIVE: Major Crimes on scene in Dayville after Silver Alert was issued for missing teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYVILLE – State Police shared with FOX61: "Troop D, Major Crimes at Troop D and our K9’s and Search and Rescue teams are exhausting all investigative efforts to locate Abby."

Police issued a Silver Alert for 13-year-old Abaynesh "Abby" May who was last seen Sunday.

Officials describe May as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5’ 1” and weighs 95 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing white sneakers.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on May's whereabouts, to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4900.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.