Fox renews network shows ‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’ for third season

FOX has renewed hit dramas 9-1-1 and THE RESIDENT for their third seasons, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment.

From creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause serve as executive producers.

THE RESIDENT continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series' executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Rob Corn, Phillip Noyce and Oly Obst.