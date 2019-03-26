× Man arrested in connection to Manchester murder

MACNHESTER — Police said they arrested and charged Millard Jackson in connection to the death of 45-year-old Joseph Swan in January.

Manchester Police Department said they conducted an investigation into Swan’s death and an arrest warrant was served to 27-year-old Jackson during his appearance today.

On January this year, Manchester Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 158 Eldridge Street. Police said when they arrived, they found Swan shot in the head where he was then taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Police said Jackson was charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of ammunition. Jackson is being held on a $1 million bond pending further proceedings in this case.

No other details were released.