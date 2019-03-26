× Massacre suspect wants mental health experts names sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A hearing in the case of the suspect in last year’s Florida high school massacre has been postponed after both sides told the judge they need more time.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz say the names of the mental health experts who visit him in jail shouldn’t be disclosed. A judge has rescheduled the hearing for April 5.

Cruz’s attorneys say they aren’t required to tell prosecutors which experts they’re consulting and don’t have to say which will testify until 20 days before Cruz’s trial next year. They said it would be unfair if prosecutors learn the experts through jail visitor logs.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year in Parkland, Florida. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.