Mostly sunny, cooler Tuesday with temps in the 40s

Much of this week will feature beautiful and sunny early spring weather, but temperatures will take a little while to warm up.

Today is our coldest day of the week, with temperatures starting in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs will be in the 40s later today with abundant sunshine. High pressure is to thank for our bright weather filling in, although the wind will be a bit gusty today. After a chilly night tonight with lows in the 20s (and a few teens in the hills), we see some minor improvement on Wednesday.