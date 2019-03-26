× New York county declares state of emergency over measles; unvaccinated minors to be banned from public places

ROCKLAND, N.Y. — Rockland County will declare a countywide State of Emergency in connection to the ongoing measles outbreak according to WPIX.

Rockland County is located just west of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Effective midnight, Wednesday Mar. 27, anyone under the age of 18 and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public place until they receive the MMR vaccination or when the declaration expires in 30 days.

The declaration was given under the New York State Executive Law.

As of Mar 21, there are 151 confirmed reported cases of measles in the county.

Measles is a highly-contagious, airborne virus that easily spreads through coughing and sneezing.

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles generally don’t appear until 7 to 14 days after a person is infected, and begin with high fever, cough, runny nose, and rash spots.

County and health officials are expected to hold an emergency press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.