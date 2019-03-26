× NFL: Owners make pass interference, non-calls reviewable

PHOENIX — Months following the controversial non-pass interference call during the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints, NFL owners have approved the expansion of its review system, according to the NFL.

The NFL reports that the new rule will be for one year only, for both, defensive and offensive plays. Coaches will now be able to challenge non-calls for pass interference, according to the NFL.

After rallying from an early 13-0 deficit, the Rams stunned the New Orleans Saints with Greg Zuerlein’s 57-yard field goal in overtime for a 26-23 victory in the NFC championship game Sunday — an outcome that might not have been possible without a no-call by the officials in the closing minutes of regulation.

