Overnight garbage can fire evacuated SCSU students

NEW HAVEN — Students on all four floors at West Campus Resident Hall at Southern Connecticut State University were evacuated after a garbage can fire.

According to fire officials, initial 911 calls came in from SCSU police after a fire alarm was activated. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke on the second floor of the building. The sprinkler system was activated.

There is minor damage, mostly by fire.

Two students suffered smoke inhalation but they refused to be taken to the hospital.

Officials say students will be allowed back in once the building is deemed safe.