Plainfield man charged with domestic violence after wielding machete, evading police

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield police say 37-year-old Keith Coolidge has been arrested after threatening his family with a machete and running from police.

According to police, they received a call around 7 a.m. reporting that a man was at a home of family members, threatening them with a machete, and had homicidal thoughts regarding their father and sister. Police identify this man as Coolidge.

Coolidge reportedly left on foot by the time police got there. Officers started a search, and called multiple police departments for mutual aid. State Police were called in for the use of K9s.

Three schools and Plainfield Town Hall was placed on lockdown during the search.

After a three-mile pursuit, Coolidge was seen running through the woods in the Spaulding Road area, adjacent to a state forest.

A resident saw Coolidge behind a shed near the house.

Police captured Coolidge without any injuries.

Police say Coolidge has a long criminal history and is well-known to police. He was arrested for sexual assault in 2015.

Coolidge was charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct, threatening, and resisting arrest.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond, and is expected in Danielson Superior Court Wednesday.