Plainfield police looking for suspect armed with machete, involved in domestic dispute

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield Police issued an advisory, searching for a suspect involved in a domestic dispute.

Police say the man, 37-year-old Keith Coolidge, has a machete and is wearing a mask and camouflage.

The man was last seen on Community Avenue.

He is a white man about 5’9″ tall, weighing around 190 pounds.

Do not approach Coolidge if you see him, and instead, call 911 immediately.