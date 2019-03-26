× Police: Hartford parents accused of leaving baby in cold didn’t want to ‘catch another DCF case’

HARTFORD — Parents of a six-week-old baby are facing criminal charges after police said they abandoned the child in cold tempos last week.

Police have arrested the parents of a six-week-old baby for allegedly abandoning their baby last week.

Hartford Police Department said they responded to the area of 716 Maple Avenue Friday on a report of a domestic altercation.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that two individuals had gotten into a verbal altercation and chased each other up Maple Avenue on foot while leaving their six-week old baby in a carrier, unsupervised, on a city sidewalk,” police said in a release. “A Good Samaritan witness recovered the baby from the 34 degree environment and took her inside to a laundromat.”

Police said approximately 30 minutes later, the mother, identified as 22-year-old Kenya Anderson, returned and told the Good Samaritan to keep the baby because “she did not want to catch another DCF case.”

“Patrol officers arrived and interviewed Anderson, who appeared intoxicated. Anderson was subsequently taken into custody without incident. The father of the child was identified 54-year-old Eddie Stevens,” police said.

Police said Stevens was located at his mother’s home several blocks away and was taken into custody.

Police said members of the Department of Children and Families responded and took state custody of the six-week-old baby.

Both Stevens and Anderson were issued $10,000 bonds for their charges.

Following a court appearance Monday, police said they were released to a promise to appear post arraignment.