Police issue Silver Alert for Dayville teen

Story written by: Andrew Breunig

DAYVILLE – Police have issued a Silver Alert for 13-year-old Abaynesh May who was last seen Sunday.

Police describe May as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5’ 1” and weighs 95 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing white sneakers.

Police ask anyone with any information on May’s whereabouts, to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4900.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.