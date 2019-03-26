Quinnipiac Grad Student completes his walk of Leatherman’s Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN — After nine days, 365 miles, and walks through 41 Connecticut towns, Quinnipiac graduate student Lee-Stuart Evans is done with his trek of the famed Leatherman’s Loop.

Evans, a 42-year-old student from outside London, is going for his Master's degree in education, and spent his spring break walking along trails, navigating cliffs, and balancing on snow and ice to finish his journey.

The trek was done in part for the adventure and in part to raise money for charity.

“The terrain was pretty tricky,” Evans said back on campus in Hamden. Evans noted well wishers literally came out from the woodwork to join him on the journey.

“It was so cool to meet so many people,” he said. “It’s been quite an adventure.”

Evans’s hike raised money for charities like the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness and the Connecticut Cancer Foundation.

