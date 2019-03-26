× Special Olympics CT set to host inaugural SUPER Plunge this weekend in Westbrook

Story written by: Andrew Breunig

WESTBROOK — It might not be summer time yet, but you may want to bring out your bathing suits this weekend as the first ever SUPER Plunge will take place at the Westbrook Elks Lodge.

Selected groups, including police officers are planning to jump into the icy waters to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Connecticut.

Super Plunge organizers encourage anyone from the local communities to join the Super Plungers Sunday to participate in the final plunge and help the cause.

Pre-registration is suggested, and participants must raise a minimum of $100.

The weekend event kicks off at 1 p.m., Saturday and continues through noon Sunday.

To find out more on the event, click here.