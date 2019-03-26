× Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford in lockdown after anonymous threat

HARTFORD — School officials say the academy is on Code Red after an anonymous phone call the school received.

The caller stated there was student inside the school with a weapon inside the school, and the student intends to harm himself.

No one has been harmed at this time. Police do not believe the threat credible.

Officials say everyone is safe inside the school.

Hartford Police ask you avoid the area.

Officers and specialized units on are scene out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story.

School lock-down at Sport & Medical Science Academy 280 Huyshope Ave. Threat re: firearm violence came in from person using computer generated app. HPD officers/detectives/specialized units on-scene. Please avoid area.

-LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 26, 2019