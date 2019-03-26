× Stanley Golf Course opens for the season

NEW BRITAIN– Spring is here and for some it’s the beginning of golf season.

Officials with the Stanley Golf Course say to dust off your clubs and start to stretch because the 2019 season has begun with a swing of a club by mayor Erin Stewart.

They also say despite the cold temperatures they expect large crowds.

Mayor Stewart said, “It’s recreation, right, it’s a way to bring our community together, it’s a way to bring people outside of our community into New Britain and show all the city really has to offer, we are a very dynamic city and a lot of people don’t think New Britain has a golf course , but once you come here I think you’ll be coming back a lot more often.”

This year the course is boasting a new professional resident who will run the course, leagues, and shop.

The pros say anyone can have a great time.

PGA golfer Howie Friday warns people to stretch to avoid any potential injuries.

Friday explains, “You know the muscles we use in golf are different from the ones we use in regular life so make sure you stretch for sure when you golf.”

Cole Pratte was one of the golfers who took advantage of the course opening and says golfing can be a family affair.

Pratte said, “Pretty much my whole family played, my dad he kind of brought me to the range when I was younger played a lot and that’s kind of how I grew up with it.”

Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, March 27th the course will open weekdays at 8:00am, and weekends at 7:00am, and the starting procedure will be first come, first served.

Tee-time reservations will begin on Monday, April 1st.

The nineteen station, covered, enclosed and heated driving range will be open seven days a week, closing at 7:00p.m.

For prices, click here.

