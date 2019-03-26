Talking with your kids about suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeremy Richman lost his daughter Avielle in the Sandy Hook shooting and this week the Newtown dad died in an apparent suicide.

The news is getting the attention of parents who may have questions about how to talk about the tough topic with their kids.

The Jordan Porco Foundation is looking to help. The non-profit is working in Connecticut and across the country to prevent suicide.

The organization’s co-founder Marisa Giarnella-Porco lost her son to suicide.

She says starting a conversation is key and that suicide can hit anyone no matter their background. Giarnella-Porco shared her advice with Fox 61’s Keith McGilvery.