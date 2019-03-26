× West Haven police investigating assault victim’s death

WEST HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of a man who was injured in a fight last week.

Police said on Sunday March 17, around 8:40 p.m. they were called to the area of Campbell Avenue near Brown Street on a breach of peace and assault complaint.

They said one of the people involved, Anthony Carlucci, was injured in the incident and had later sought medical attention at a hospital.

Carlucci later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident along with the court and the State Medical Examiners Officer are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed anything is asked to call our Detective Division (Det Wolf) at (203) 937-3924.