Woman charged with prostitution following an investigation at West Simsbury massage parlor

WEST SIMSBURY — Police said they arrested a 50-year-old woman and charged her with prostitution following an investigation at a massage parlor.

Simsbury Police Department said they have been investigating prostitution activity at Green Reflexology, a massage parlor located at 244 Farms Village Road in West Simsbury.

“The Simsbury Detective and Patrol Divisions conducted surveillance and other investigatory methods since February 2019 to develop credible and reliable information,” police said in a release.

On Tuesday, the Simsbury Police Department, with assistance from the Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and the North Central Emergency Services Team, conducted an undercover operation and arrested Park.

Park, who is from Whitestone, New York, was charged with prostitution and held on a $5,000 bond.

“A search warrant was obtained and executed for the business and evidence was collected,” police said.

Further investigation is currently being conducted by the Simsbury Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (860) 658-3145.