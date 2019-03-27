× $750 million Powerball drawing tonight

NEWINGTON– Across the state its lottery fever!

$750-million is on the line and people are looking for a stroke of luck to buy the golden ticket.

It’s the 4th largest jackpot in US history.

Corey Kalmari is the manager at Citgo in Newington and says the only way people can increase their chances is by buying more tickets. Some we met say they believe they can beat the one-in-292 million odds.

Kalmari says the fastest way to choose is through a quick-pick.

We asked people what they would do if they one, and Mary-Beth Leith of Newington said, “I would by a one bedroom house, i don’t have to cook for everybody, every year for Christmas , Thanksgiving and live a simple life.”

John Inho said, “Go on a long vacation permanently and make sure that my family would go with me. Make those dreams and a little piece of mind.”

Keith Thompson said, “If I won the lottery, first thing I would do is buy a car, buy a house and buy a business and then proceed to look for valuable thing I would like to donate.”

As a reminder you have until 10 p.m. tonight to purchase your ticket.

The drawing will be aired on CW20 and FOX61 at 10:59 p.m.