× Former Stamford man extradited from Kansas, charged with sexual assault and kidnapping

GREENWICH — Greenwich Police Special Victims Section Detectives have extradited 27-year-old Henry Revolorio-DePaz from Kansas City on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

On December 16th, 2018, police say a woman at a Stamford bar requested a ride home through a ride sharing app. A car driven by Revolorio-DePaz came, and the woman got in, believing he was her driver. He was not employed by the ride sharing app, according to police.

Revolorio-DePaz took the woman to her car in Greenwich. Before she could leave the car, police report Revolorio-DePaz sexually assaulted her.

Police say the victim was able to leave the scene and later called police.

Greenwich police canvassed the area in Stamford, and were able to find security camera video of the victim entering Revolorio-DePaz’s car. Police then shared information with other agencies, and other reported incidents that were similar, along with physical evidence from the scene, helped them determine Revolorio-DePaz was the suspect. An arrest warrant was already out for Revolorio-DePaz from Stamford police on sexual assault charges from a different incident.

Revolorio-DePaz was found in Kansas City and recently extradited back to Greenwich.

He’s currently being held on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in court Wednesday.