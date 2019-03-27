× Lifeguards needed in East Hartford, job fair Thursday

EAST HARTFORD — As temperatures continue to rise and the summer months roll in, local pools will get crowded once again.

If you are interested in taking a splash for some summer cash, here’s the perfect opportunity!

East Hartford Parks and Recreation is hosting a life guard job fair on Thursday, March 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the East Hartford High School Pool.

The job fair is open to anyone, ages 13 and up. Interested candidates will learn about the certification course and try out some in-water lifeguard skills.

For more information, call the town’s Parks and Recreation Department at 860-291-7160.