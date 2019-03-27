× Local sub shop In Manchester donates all of its profits to Make A Wish Foundation

MANCHESTER– Employees at Jersey Mike’s sub shop in Manchester are making more than sandwiches on March 27 for their annual day of giving. They are donating the day’s profits to the Make a Wish Foundation.

11-year-old Zoe Brown knows what it’s like to face adversity.

I was in the hospital for a long time and it just got our minds off that so we could have some fun as a family together,” she said.

In 2011 she was diagnosed with an extremely rare autoimmune disease. Her wish to meet Dove Cameron on the Disney Channel show Liv and Maddie came true when she was six years old thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation.

“I found out on my birthday that I was going, so it was really nice,” she said

Four year old Emily’s wish for a pool came true last summer. She’s already had three heart surgeries for her congenital heart disease.

“She loved it,” said Chris Sziabowski, Emily’s Dad. “For her, it was something that really helped her recover.”

For the past nine years, every Jersey Mike’s store across the country has picked a local charity to donate to on the last Wednesday in March. Several Connecticut locations are donating to the Make a Wish Foundation this year.

“All those little wishes that the kids have that they want to fulfill in their life, they may not be able to and having that moment that they can have that is just great,” said Ken Schanke, the owner of the Manchester Jersey Mike’s. “It’s exciting to see that happen.”

Jersey Mikes is donating 100% of their profits to the make a wish foundation of Connecticut on this Day of Giving. If you come to the Manchester location, you may even get served by a special guest.

Several children who have already had their wishes granted volunteered to help raise money for more wishes. One wish costs around $10,000. Participating Jersey Mike’s store in Connecticut hope to raise enough money to grant eight new wishes during their Day of Giving.

One year after her wish was granted, Zoe went into remission. Emily is getting her last heart surgery on Monday, April 1.