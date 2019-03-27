New Haven city employee assaulted while checking parking meters

Story by Sophia Contreras

NEW HAVEN — A city of New Haven employee was assaulted while checking meters between Elm and Court Street on Wednesday.

The 39 year old victim heard someone yelling obscenities before being struck behind the head and losing consciousness.

First responders responded to the scene and the worker was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

“The safety and well-being of our hard working city employees is always one of my top concerns. That’s why I was alarmed when I learned that one of our Transportation, Transit and Parking employees was assaulted while working this afternoon. The employee has been treated and released from the hospital and is at home recovering. While the perpetrator has not yet been apprehended, the police are engaged in a robust, active investigation and search,” New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said.

The assailant was seen getting into a old rusty tan or orange four door sedan.

Witnesses said the assailant was a black male around six feet and in his twenties or thirties, at the time of the attack the assailant was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.