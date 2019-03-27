× New Haven police arrest Oregon suspect on sexual assault charges

Story by Andrew Breunig

NEW HAVEN – U.S. Marshals have arrested Carlos Isai Machic-Ajanel, the suspect charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old.

Ajanel was taken into custody in New Haven around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by the Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Police said that after the victim’s mother learned of the crime, which occurred in Washington County, Oregon back in the Fall of 2018, she contacted the authorities. Machic-Ajanel fled the state before he could be taken in.

While a fugitive, its reported that Machic-Ajanel called and threatened the mother and victim multiple times from blocked phone numbers.

US Marshals were asked to assist in locating Machic-Ajanel back in February of 2019. By early March, the Marshals learned that Machic-Ajanel was living somewhere in Connecticut, which led to his eventual capture.

Machic-Ajanel is currently awaiting extradition to Oregon.