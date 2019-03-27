New Haven Police Department wraps up diaper drive

NEW HAVEN – The New Haven Police Department has successfully wrapped up its diaper collection drive.

The Bridgeport Parole and Community Services, the New Haven Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, and the Delta Foundation of Greater New Haven all worked alongside the New Haven officers during the month of March to meet their goal.

“Our goal has been to collect 6,000 diapers and 3,000 wipes,” NHPD Victim Advocate Services Officer Nancy Jordan said. “We thank all who have contributed.”

The collected diapers and wipes will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

Anyone that still wishes to make an additional donation should contact Officer Jordan at the New Haven Police Department.