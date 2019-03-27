Officials confirm Newtown father died by suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTOWN -- The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Jeremy Richman died by suicide Monday morning.

Jeremy Richman was the father of Avielle, who was 6 years old when she died in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

In the years after his daughter’s death, Richman, a neuropharmacologist, founded the Avielle Foundation. Monday morning, Richman was found dead at Edmond Town Hall office building in Newtown, in his foundation’s office.

Jeremy was a very good friend, somebody who it was an honor and pleasure to have known,” said Neil Heslin, who also lost a child in Sandy Hook. “I knew Jeremy before we lost our children at Sandy Hook Elementary. They were both in the same class and used to play on the playground after school together.”

Heslin said he considered Richman a family member.

“He was just an amazing person,” said Heslin. “Great personality, outgoing, somebody always there to help and support other people.”

“We’re all forever connected,” he added. “It was a surprise, a shock to find this tragic news out this morning.”

Richman leaves behind his wife and two young children.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the Avielle Foundation.

Suicide is a hard topic to speak about with your children, and FOX61's Keith McGilvery spoke with an expert from The Jordan Porco Foundation . The non-profit is working in Connecticut and across the country to prevent suicide.

If you, or anyone you know is struggling, you can always go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website, or call their 24/7 hotline at 1-800-273-8255.