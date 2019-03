Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dolly the guinea pig is up for adoption!

This adorable little ball of fur is one year old and came in alone with no other guinea pigs. She she goes him to another guinea pig home, the other one will have to be a girl. The CT human Society will provide counselors who can guide you through an introduction process.

If you don't have another piggie friend, it just means you'll have more time with Dolly! She will need lots of company!

