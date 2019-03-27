× Police arrest and charge a juvenile with stealing two cars

Story by Andrew Breunig

BRANFORD – Police have arrested a juvenile for stealing two cars in Waterbury earlier today.

Police said the suspect parked the first stolen vehicle at a gas station on North Main Street around 6:30 this morning. The suspect then switched to a still-running second vehicle and drove off while its owner was inside the gas station.

Responding officers gave chase until the juvenile struck another unoccupied, parked vehicle on Montowese Street. The suspect continued on foot until he was apprehended behind a garage on Damascus Road.

Police have charged the juvenile with first degree larceny, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, and engaging officers in pursuit. He has since been transported to a juvenile detention facility on a previously issued take into custody order.