Powerball Jackpot adds lots of pop for players

HAMDEN - It has swelled to $750 million, the Powerball jackpot has hit it’s fourth highest total in U.S. history.

That’s keeping merchants busy across Connecticut. Chelsea Turner, a Vice President from the CT Lottery said from the headquarters in Rocky Hill, “we are just hoping that the big jackpot is sold in our state.” Turner said the last time a Powerball jackpot was claimed in Connecticut was 2012. “We’re absolutely due,” she laughed.

Crunching the numbers at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Dr. Cornelius Nelan, a mathematics professor offered some sobering stats. “Winning (the Powerball) is 292 million to one” Nelan said and then added “you have the same chance of taking dice and rolling a seven, twelve times in a row. However someone will win so there’s always hope.”

