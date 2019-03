× Seattle police investigating shooting with ‘Multiple victims’

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle Wednesday evening.

KCPQ reported the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. in the area of 120th and Sand Point Way NE.

A number of police officers responded to the area. Police said on Twitter that one person has been detained.

Multiple victims in shooting incident in area of 120/Sandpoint. Please avoid area as officers investigate. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 27, 2019

Officers on scene of a reported shooting near 120th and Sand Point Way NE. One person detained. There will be a significant police presence in the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 27, 2019