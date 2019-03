× Stamford Police looking for missing teen

STAMFORD — Police posted to their Facebook page an alert for a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Reny Figueroa was last seen on March 22nd. She failed to come home from school.

According to police, Figueroa was seen in Norwalk and Bridgeport.

Anyone with information regarding Figueroa is asked to call the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4444.