Student arrested after threat to Lewis Mills High in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A student was arrested after making threats to Lewis Mills High School in Burlington Wednesday.

The 15-year-old student was charged with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace. Police said the Region 10 school district was notified of a possible threat to the school community Wednesday morning. The School Resource Officer investigated and was told by witnesses that the male student had made threatening statements regarding harming the school community.

School officials said in a statement to parents, “We will have added police presence at all our schools beginning tomorrow [Thursday] morning.”

The student was sent to Bristol Hospital. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 5.