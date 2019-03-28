× One person killed following Killingly fire

KILLINGLY — State Police say at least one person was killed following a large fire in Killingly.

Multiple fire departments were called to help battle the blaze on Route 12.

Fire officials say a call came in around 1:30 a.m. reporting a structure fire. When fire crews got to the building, they could see at once there was a heavy fire in the back of the building.

There was a second house just behind the fire that also caught some of the flames as well, however most of the damage was contained to the first building.

The roof of the building eventually collapsed from the fire.

Crews anticipate they will be there all day with the State Fire Marshal to investigate the origins of the fire.

Officials have not identified the victim at this time.

This is a developing story.