Daytrippers: Track time at Foxwoods

LEDYARD – Foxwoods Resort and Casino might have some fast company on the property but nothing like this.

About six months ago Foxwoods opened Monza World Class Karting where those driven by competitive racing are welcomed.

Jason Howley, the director of operations at Monza said, “This is really what we strive to do, give you a motorsports experience.” The multilevel track also gives racers an added dimension of racing, Hawley said. “It’s really like being on a rollercoaster, going up and going down, the tight corners and the speed you carry.”

Monza features gas-powered Sodi Karts which are imported from France which, Howley said, when driven properly, can reach speeds up to 40 miles per hour. “These are not your fairground bumper cars,” he laughed.

Steve Ingram, a frequent kart racer from Hyde Park, New York said after finishing a race, “You are out there and you are your own team, you can’t rely on anyone else for help.” Howley added, “I want people to feel sense of speed, I want people to be excited about coming back.”

Monza World Class Karting is open every day, it’s ages 10 and over to race. The property is in the midst of building a restaurant and bar next to the race track. To find out more click

https://www.foxwoods.com/karting/