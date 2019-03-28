Dunkin’ releases new PEEPS flavored coffee and donuts. We’re not kidding

Written by Nadine Bourne

Dunkin’ is kicking off the spring season by added some new, interesting flavors to its menu.

Starting April 1st, Dunkin’ will add PEEPS to their drinks. There will be PEEPS marshmallow flavored coffee both hot and frozen, espresso drinks, and frozen chocolate drinks as well.

Dunkin’ has no problem hiding the iconic yellow marshmallow chick this year, seeing at it is the topping of the new PEEPS donut. A perfect pairing with your PEEPS flavored drink, wouldn’t you say?

Dunkin’ says the PEEPS donut will “look like spring” with white icing, green and egg-shaped sprinkles mixed together, and topped with a PEEPS chick.

If PEEPS aren’t your thing, there are other items coming to Dunkin’ for the spring: Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Iced Tea Lemonade, and Frozen Lemonade.