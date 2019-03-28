Hilarious posts show more ‘St. Louis-style’ foods after bagel blow-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was a St. Louis "secret" that struck revulsion in the hearts of many from bagel-proud cities like New York – bagels sliced like bread.

Now, social media users and even major brands are having a go at the city's unorthodox bagel treatment on Twitter, posting photos of foods prepared "St. Louis style."

The bagel slicing ordeal began on Monday when Twitter user Alek Krautmann tweeted a photo of two boxes of bagels sliced like bread that were purchased at Panera Bread. He pointed out that it creates more slices and more surface area for cream cheese. He wrote that the few remaining slices make nice bagel chips with hummus.

"Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!" Krautmann tweeted.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wasn't buying it over the traditional horizontal slice. The Democrat tweeted, "St Louis, fuhgeddaboudit."

NYPD's Chief Dermot Shea quoted the post on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for reporting a crime, but we only serve New York City, where this would NEVER happen."

Panera, however, responded to Krautmann saying that they'd pay for his next bagel order and slice them however he'd like.

As the debate rages on twitter, Chips Ahoy and Lions Choice have had a blast on social media poking fun at "Bagelgate."

2 truths and a lie: People in St. Louis actually eat cookies like this. Our cookies are chocolate chip. Cookies and milk are delicious. — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) March 27, 2019

Enjoying this candy bar St. Louis style! pic.twitter.com/13ayFbX78j — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) March 27, 2019

The @101ESPNFastLane is eating chips and salsa St Louis style. Leave us alone. pic.twitter.com/dabNwGhNsV — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) March 27, 2019

Made some St Louis-style cereal for breakfast this morning! pic.twitter.com/vfR5CF8621 — J to the S (@JasonSterlacci) March 27, 2019

Wearing my socks St. Louis style. pic.twitter.com/XcJnEC5kpE — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) March 28, 2019