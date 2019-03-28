× Missing 13-year-old found safe and sound in Killingly

KILLINGLY – A 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday evening has been found safe, according state police at Troop D in Danielson.

The Dayville section of Killingly was swarmed by State Police Wednesday as the search for Abaynesh “Abby” May intensified. The teen was last seen by her parents Sunday evening. Her father told police she must have left the house through a window sometime between 8 PM Sunday and 4 AM Monday

Troop D Major Crimes Squad, K9’s and Search and Rescue teams, including the Trooper 1 helicopter were focused on the Clover Court area trying to locate the teen, who was adopted by her family from Ethiopia.

“It was weird waking up going to work at 5:30 AM on Monday morning and the entire neighborhood was lit up,” said Michael Wetherell, who lives next door to the May family.

Police say the teen was found Thursday afternoon in an abandoned church about 1 mile from her home in the area of Ballouville Road. EMS units evaluated her as a precaution.

One neighbor told Fox 61 that he and other neighbors have called police, expressing a concern for the well-being of Abby May, over the past couple of years. They say it seemed odd that such a young child was the one, who was always mowing the grass, doing other yard work, shoveling the driveway and washing the outside of the house.

State Police say that Major Crimes units typically don’t enter a missing persons case until they’ve been missing for 30 days. But, because this missing person was just 13, there was an urgency.