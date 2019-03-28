Mostly sunny, temps in the 50s Thursday; Showers possible Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After another chilly morning, we'll warm up to around 50 today with abundant sunshine yet again. Although temperatures have been a bit cooler this week, we've had very nice weather overall as we ease our way into spring. Due to a wind coming from the south today, the shoreline will be a bit cooler than inland towns, with mid 40s towards the beaches.

A front off to our west will near the area by tomorrow, so clouds will tend to increase tonight. There could be an isolated shower in the early morning hours, but we're not looking at a ton of rain the next couple days.

Friday doesn't look nearly as beautiful. That front to our west will be just close enough to us to send us a lot of cloud cover and a shower or two. While the day won't be a washout, we'll be watching for a few pockets of light rain on radar. The cloud cover may limit temperatures to the 50s.

Saturday's still looking like a nice warm day. Even though we'll have abundant cloud cover at times, temperatures will likely rise into the 60s! This is the peak of the warmth, because we then cool back down as that pesky front comes through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool off during the afternoon and evening, with high temperatures near 50 as we start off next week.

Some years, it feels like we jump straight from snowstorms to summertime, and this year we're really just easing our way into some warmer weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, a few more PM clouds. High: Low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two by dawn. Lows around 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Few PM showers. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

