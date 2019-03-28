× No injuries reported after 3-alarm fire in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — 11 people were displaced after a 3-alarm fire broke out in a multi-family home Thursday morning.

Officials say the call reporting the fire came in around 3 a.m., and it quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire.

The fire was complicated and took a while to get under control due to the nooks and crannies of the old house. Crews struggled to get to the top floor of the building.

Crews eventually had to cut a hole through the roof as well as cut at the back side of the building to get the ‘void’ spaces.

Willimantic, Windham, and Columbia first responders all were called in.

At this time there’s no word on what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story.