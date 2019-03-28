× Second arrest made in the murder of Windsor Locks man

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police say they have arrested the second person of interest in a murder that happened in November.

On November 22nd, 2018, Michael Keene was reported missing after last being seen on November 11th.

Five days later, Windsor Locks police officers were called to his home at 74 Main Street on a report of a dead body found stuffed in a plastic storage bin in the home.

Police soon identified the body as Michael Keene. According to police, Keene suffered from what happened to be multiple stab wounds around his neck and upper torso. Investigators ruled the death a homicide.

As police worked the investigation, they named Jessica Keene, his daughter, as a suspect. She was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing. She’s currently still in custody at the Department of Correction.

Police say another person of interest was identified by the name of Quahzier Bouie, who lived with the Keenes. He was the boyfriend of Jessica and the father of their child. Police say evidence gathered throughout the investigation showed that Bouie was also involved in the murder. A warrant for his arrest was approved on Tuesday.

Windsor Locks tracked Bouie all the way to New Jersey where he was living. Police along with the help from the US Marshall Service, and the New York-New Jersey Fugitive Task Force, found Bouie at home on Stratford Avenue in Neptune, New Jersey. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bouie is currently being held by New Jersey authorities and is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut to face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and tampering/fabricating evidence.

