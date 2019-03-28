× State university students to see 5% tuition hike next year

NEW BRITAIN- A new vote will raise college tuition for Connecticut State University Students across all four universities by 5% next year- but just how much does that mean for students?

The Board of Regents for Higher Education unanimously to raise tuition for Connecticut State University students on Thursday.

The tuition for the 2019-2020 school year will increase by 5% which means tuition will rise $479 for an in-state commuter student and $860 for an in-state residential student.

“It’s like they just told us this is what’s happening, you don’t really have a say, now you have to pay more money, because I can’t leave, it’s my sophomore year and I really love it here,” CCSU Sophomore Kelsey Dixon said.

Although Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian said due to the increase in tuition-there will also be a $1.5 million increase in the amount of institutionalized financial aid.

“Well we’re hoping now that because there’ll be more institutionalized aid available as a result of the tuition increase, that those needier students will be able to access that aid and continue to go to schools,” President Ojakian said.

According to board officials, the tuition increase is still expected to leave universities with a budget gap of $20 million dollars.

This is a jump from last year as the board raised tuition by only 3.9% for the 2018-2019 academic year.