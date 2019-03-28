× Suspect shoots at Hartford undercover officers, police in pursuit

HARTFORD — A suspect fired at undercover officers in Hartford Thursday afternoon and then took off with officers close behind.

Hartford police first engaged the suspect in the area of Hillside Avenue where the officers has stopped a Honda Accord after firing at officers.

The suspect took off and got on I-84. Police said that the suspect tossed the gun in the area of Exit 45. The highway is closed in the area of Exit 43 and 44.

FOX61’s Rachel Lutzker will be updating traffic problems.

#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Westbound, Exit 44 will be temporarily closed as CSP assist Officers from Hartford PD with an active investigation. Use alternate routes if traveling through the area. pic.twitter.com/NJQWyvrhA5 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 28, 2019

We’ll have more details as they become available.