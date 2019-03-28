Suspect shoots at Hartford undercover officers, police in pursuit

Posted 4:06 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, March 28, 2019

HARTFORD — A suspect fired at undercover officers in Hartford Thursday afternoon and then took off with officers close behind.

Hartford police first engaged the suspect in the area of Hillside Avenue where the officers has stopped a Honda Accord after firing at officers.

The suspect took off and got on I-84. Police said that the suspect tossed the gun in the area of Exit 45. The highway is closed in the area of Exit 43 and 44.

FOX61’s Rachel Lutzker will be updating traffic problems.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.750789 by -72.720938.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.