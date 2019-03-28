The swing is the thing in the Motion Analysis Lab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Baseball is back, but it never left at Hartford Hospital’s Bone and Joint Institute.

Just about two years old, their Motion Analysis Lab always gets busier as the Baseball season begins. Dr. Kris Ware, an orthopedic surgeon at Hartford Hospital who specializes in sports medicine said, “We see a lot of shoulder injuries, we see rotator cuff injuries, we also see injuries like ACL tears all year long.”

The Motion Analysis Lab which has 12 cameras and force plates in the floor is equipped to help athletes who participate in an array of sports, for both rehab and evaluation.

Stephanie Bourasa, the Sports Medicine Program Director and a physical therapist at the Bone and Joint Institute mentioned the lab brings in golfers, cyclists, lacrosse, and volleyball players as well. “We get about 10 to 15 athletes a week that are testing it out right now,” Bourasa noted. She added, “we are looking to get athletes back to their performance as soon as possible and as safely as possible.”