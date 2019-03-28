× Two more flu deaths bring season total to 57

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said 2 more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the two flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 57 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. 49 flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A, 6 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), and 1

with influenza B. Of the 57 total reported flu-associated deaths, 37 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 15 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age.

A total of 7,932 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season: