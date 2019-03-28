Yankees fans hungry for first World Series title in 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video - The 2019 Major League Baseball season got underway Thursday afternoon with the Yankees being the only local club to open at home. And, for some, Opening Day meant climbing aboard a train at New Haven's Union Station to head for the Bronx.

You know the saying: Hope springs eternal. And, with the New York Yankees, a 27 time World Series champion, there’s always hope, especially on Opening Day!

One fan from New Haven said he has attended 14 openers in a row. And another was pumped for his 5th straight.

"The excitement builds up and builds up in the off-season," said Rashid Yaghgar of Wallingford. "And finally, it’s here! Opening day! It’s awesome."

A Yankees fan from Massachusetts has attended 3 home openers.

"I think they’ve won all of them that I’ve been to," said Steve Kosmider, of Thorndike, MA, with a smile.

Joanne Durand, of Branford, told Fox 61 she feels the Yankees will win all 162 games.

John Franklkin, a Quinnipiac University senior, was thrilled to be on the way to his first Yankees Opening Day. And, he says his professors are well aware.

"You give me any assignments you need me to do. But, I’m going. I’m missing all these classes because I need to go. I went to the playoff games last year. I’m die hard. I’ve got to make it."

"Hopefully another trip to the World Series," said Jordan Copeland of Wallingford. "I haven’t seen one since '09. So, I’m looking forward to it."

The Yankees opponent in the opener, the Baltimore Orioles, have won an American League East division title more recently 92014) than the Yankees (2012).

Remember, FOX 61 is CT's official station for both the Yankees and the Mets.