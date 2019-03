× Collier dominates in UConn win over UCLA en route to 14th straight Elite Eight

NEW YORK — It was the Napheesa Collier show Friday night as the Huskies defeated the UCLA Bruins 69-61 in the Sweet 16.

Collier scored a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds.

FOX61’s Joe D’Ambrosio and Kainani Stevens will have a live report from Albany tonight on the FOX61 Sports Ticket.

This story will be updated.