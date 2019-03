× Crews battle 3rd alarm fire in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Crews are battling a three alarm fire Friday evening.

The fire is at an apartment complex at 330 Highland Ave. in the Woodland Hills apartments.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. reporting heavy flames and smoke at an apartment building.

We have a crew on the way.

Our partners at the Waterbury Republican-American had this information:

Residents of several apartment unit have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/Ah3Py6TetH — Bruno Matarazzo Jr. (@RA_BrunoJr) March 30, 2019

There's visible fire damage to the roof of the far left unit and there's smoke coming from the adjoining unit. Firefighters are on the roof of several units. — Bruno Matarazzo Jr. (@RA_BrunoJr) March 30, 2019