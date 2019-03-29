× CW20 to televise UConn Baseball games this spring

HARTFORD — UConn Athletics, IMG and CW 20 have announced the dates and times for two UConn Baseball games to be televised by the station this spring, as part of the existing partnership between UConn Athletics, CW20 and FOX61.

CW20 will broadcast the April 6th game from Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford against American Athletic Conference (AAC) rival University of Cincinnati at 2:05 p.m.

The station will also broadcast the May 4th game from Dunkin Donuts Park against another AAC opponent, Wichita State University, at 2:05p.m.

Play-by-play duties for the broadcasts will be handled by CW20/FOX61 Sports Director Rich Coppola and CW20/FOX61 Sports Anchor Joe D’Ambrosio. Coppola and D’Ambrosio each have been named Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year nine times!

CW20 recently completed its broadcast schedule of six UConn Men’s Ice Hockey games during the 2018-2019 season.

“I am thrilled that our baseball team has the opportunity to compete at Dunkin’ Donuts Park and to have these two games televised on CW20,” said UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict. “I know the team loves playing in this ballpark and is especially honored to have the games broadcast to a statewide audience.”

“CW20 and FOX61 are the leaders in live sports programming in Connecticut,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of CW20/FOX61. “The addition of UConn Baseball to our broadcast schedule furthers our commitment to bring the very best local high school, college and professional sports coverage to our state.”

“We are thrilled to be on television from Dunkin’ Donuts Park again this season,” said UConn Baseball Head Coach Jim Penders. “It is difficult to measure the impact the broadcasts have on recruiting and marketing our program, but we know it is big. We also know Joe D. and Rich will do a super job showcasing these two Saturday home games in Hartford.”

“We need to fill the Dunk up, but for folks who can’t make it downtown, it’s great that they’ll be able to see the Huskies on television.”