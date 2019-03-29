× Several East Haddam students charged following voyeuristic picture allegations

Written by Nadine Bourne

East Haddam Police say three students were charged after reportedly taking ‘upskirt’ photos of girls.

According to police, the students were taking secret, non-consensual photographs of female students in a classroom during school hours.

The East Haddam Police Department did an “extensive investigation” which led to the arrests of the male students.

Superintendent of Schools, Brian Reas, said in a letter that went home to parents:

This type of alleged activity is illegal, intolerable, and offensive, and we have a zero-tolerance police against any such behavior. We are offering counseling services to any students who feel they may have been victimized.

Police confirm the students were charged ‘accordingly’, though, a list of charges were not readily available.